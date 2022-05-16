Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.