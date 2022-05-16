Trinseo’s (TSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $69.73.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Trinseo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.