Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.
NYSE TSE opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $69.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
About Trinseo (Get Rating)
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
