Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

NYSE TSE opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $69.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

