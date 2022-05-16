Trinseo’s (TSE) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $12.30 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 71.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $69.73.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

