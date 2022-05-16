Truist Financial Cuts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $162.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $166.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the stock’s previous close.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.42.

PLD stock opened at $128.35 on Monday. Prologis has a one year low of $113.39 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Prologis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

