TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.33) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TT Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.54).

Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 184 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.62. The stock has a market cap of £324.40 million and a P/E ratio of 25.56. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 164.28 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.66).

In other TT Electronics news, insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £76,125 ($93,854.03). Also, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.48), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($97,893.02).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

