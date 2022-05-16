TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.33) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TT Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.54).
Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 184 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.62. The stock has a market cap of £324.40 million and a P/E ratio of 25.56. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 164.28 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.66).
TT Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Recommended Stories
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.