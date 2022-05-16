TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.13. 16,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 289,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 40.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $129,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

