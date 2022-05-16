TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,985. TUI has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.