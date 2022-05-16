Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tuniu in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tuniu ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

