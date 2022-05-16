Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,717. The stock has a market cap of $497.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $16.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 284,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 14.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.