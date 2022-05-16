Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.56.

Twilio stock opened at $110.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $412.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

