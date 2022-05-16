Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $897,425.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TYL traded down $10.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,384. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.39 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

