Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €55.30 ($58.21) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.11) to €40.00 ($42.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.89) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.66.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY opened at $9.03 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.