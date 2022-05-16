UBS Group Analysts Give Entergy (NYSE:ETR) a $170.00 Price Target

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been given a $170.00 target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.27.

ETR stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $117.93. 26,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,697. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.93. Entergy has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

