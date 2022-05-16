UBS Group Boosts Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 90

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

Shares of Centrica stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

