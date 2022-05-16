UBS Group Trims Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Target Price to €153.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €168.00 ($176.84) to €153.00 ($161.05) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($173.68) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($226.32) to €207.00 ($217.89) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($157.89) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 264,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,863. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

