UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in April

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,100 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 469,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,151.0 days.

UCBJF stock opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. UCB has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $122.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UCBJF shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of UCB in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UCB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

