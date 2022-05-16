Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) vs. Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Critical Comparison

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Udemy and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 10 0 2.77 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Udemy presently has a consensus target price of $27.92, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. Zovio has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 819.12%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Udemy.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy N/A N/A N/A Zovio -16.26% -57.96% -11.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Udemy and Zovio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 3.29 -$80.03 million N/A N/A Zovio $263.03 million 0.09 -$42.35 million ($1.21) -0.56

Zovio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

Summary

Udemy beats Zovio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance. It also provides counseling services and support comprising recruiting and admissions, student financing and financial aid processing, and student retention advising; and marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communication strategies, brand identity advertising, media planning and strategy, video, data science and analysis, marketing to potential students, and other promotional and communication services. The company serves higher education institutions, employers, and learners. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

