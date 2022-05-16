UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.59. 34,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,717. UGI has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

