Ultrapar Participações S.A. Declares — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Ultrapar Participações has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 423,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,502. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 134,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.