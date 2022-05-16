Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

UMICY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($33.68) to €34.00 ($35.79) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Umicore from €44.00 ($46.32) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Umicore from €45.00 ($47.37) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Umicore has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.0915 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

