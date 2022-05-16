Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

UA stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 517.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

