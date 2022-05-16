Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $1.97 on Monday. Unico American has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

