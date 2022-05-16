Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $1.97 on Monday. Unico American has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.
About Unico American
