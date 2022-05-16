Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.68. 206,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,042. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. Unilever has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

