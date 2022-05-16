United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Barclays

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($44.21) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ETR:UTDI traded up €0.32 ($0.34) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €31.36 ($33.01). 302,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.71. United Internet has a twelve month low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a twelve month high of €37.67 ($39.65). The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

