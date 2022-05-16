United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $288.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.59 and its 200 day moving average is $334.80. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $269.37 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 29.4 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

