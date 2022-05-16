Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,433. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 895,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,467 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,725,000 after acquiring an additional 175,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.