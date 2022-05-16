Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Down 26.0% in April

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,795. The company has a market capitalization of $295.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.07. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

