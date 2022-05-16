Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$143.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.95 million.
A number of research firms have commented on UEIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.33.
Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $53.07.
In other news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
