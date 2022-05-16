Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.38.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.