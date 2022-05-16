Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST opened at $38.13 on Monday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.10.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,708 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,868. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 240.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.