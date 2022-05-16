Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $22.72 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.