USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Up 34.8% in April

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.
About USCB Financial (Get Rating)
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USCB Financial (USCB)
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.