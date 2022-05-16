USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Up 34.8% in April

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

