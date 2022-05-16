UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.00 million-$201.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USER traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.70. 15,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.95.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 50,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $461,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 563,031 shares of company stock worth $5,044,279 over the last three months.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

