UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.81 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.39–$0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.95.

Get UserTesting alerts:

Shares of NYSE USER traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,886. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 83,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $831,696.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 563,031 shares of company stock worth $5,044,279.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.