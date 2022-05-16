Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $14.28 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

In other news, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 14.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.