UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. UWM posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UWM by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,712 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 8,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,610 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 88,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 553,738 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UWM by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 531,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 471,776 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

