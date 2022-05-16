Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $4.75 on Monday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

