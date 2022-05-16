Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 736,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Strydonck Gerald E. Van acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the first quarter worth $2,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 104,083 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 23.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 24,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VCNX traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,145. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

