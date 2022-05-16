Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Lowered to €22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($24.21) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €25.00 ($26.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $9.31. 36,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Valeo has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

