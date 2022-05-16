Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Lowered to €22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($24.21) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €25.00 ($26.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.21) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $9.31. 36,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Valeo has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.