Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VHI stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,012. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. Valhi has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valhi by 1,115.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

