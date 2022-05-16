Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valvoline by 67.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Valvoline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

