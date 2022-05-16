Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,631,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BND opened at $75.94 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 128.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,763,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 61,904.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the first quarter worth $310,512,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1,172.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,571,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,846 shares during the last quarter.

