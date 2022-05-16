Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $71.40 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.
