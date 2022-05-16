Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 519,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of VBLT stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.04.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
