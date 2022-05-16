Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 519,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of VBLT stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VBLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

