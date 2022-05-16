Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Cormark

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE VCM traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.02. 2,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.68 million and a P/E ratio of 63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. Vecima Networks has a one year low of C$13.85 and a one year high of C$17.60.

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$43.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

