Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.94 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 118.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,006.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 674,550 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $14,012,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $11,005,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 84.8% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

