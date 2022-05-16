Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

VLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $378.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Albert Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 135,000 shares of company stock worth $275,400 and sold 25,769,939 shares worth $59,463,022. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 26.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

