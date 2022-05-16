Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.26. 28,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,420. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ventas by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.